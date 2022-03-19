SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento.

Photo of the incident courtesy of Metro Fire.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue.

In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, while Capt. Wilbourn said the other two were released at the scene.

There is no further information about the crash at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.