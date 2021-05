ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — River Delta Fire District says they’re searching for a missing victim who fell from a boat into the California Delta without a life jacket near Mokelumne River Bridge.

Two other boaters who were with the missing person were able to swim to shore.

Multiple agencies are helping the district with the search.

Fire district officials say the search will continue until “all measure have been exhausted.”

This story is developing.