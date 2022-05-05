SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County.

According to the sheriff’s office, White and Vasquez were arrested in Oakland on suspicion of killing Alynia Lawrence. Perez and Trask were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

It’s believed by investigators that Lawrence was not the intended target of the shooting and was instead an innocent bystander.

Friends and family previously told FOX40 that Lawrence was sitting in a car outside of a liquor store when her killer came around the corner and shot her on Jan. 13.

A person inside of a business near 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard reported the shooting around 6:30 p.m., officials said. The caller said they heard gunshots, and they believed someone inside a vehicle had been shot. They also said the car had driven away.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim or car. Lawrence had been dropped off at UC Davis Medical Center, where she later died.

She was one month away from her 18th birthday.