Multiple businesses vandalized, looted at Solano Town Center; Crane used in an attempt to gain entry to Best Buy

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple businesses at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield were vandalized and looted Monday evening.

Acts of vandalism, looting and rioting have been seen all over the nation but what happened at the shopping center’s Best Buy is something you probably haven’t seen.

During daylight hours, looters used a crane to smash into the front of the electronics store.

Viewer video shows a large group of people standing near the entrance watching as someone drives the crane into the front of the store.

Shortly after that, you can hear a siren in the background and the group of people start running away from the store.

The Best Buy wasn’t the only place targeted in Solano County.

A Walgreens and Walmart in the area were also targeted.

In nearby Vacaville, there were peaceful protests throughout the day but like many cities across the nation people began stealing from businesses as evening fell.

Police said between 50 and 70 guns were stolen from Guns, Fishing, and Other Stuff in Vacaville.