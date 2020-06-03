Multiple homes lost to large brush fire in Suisun City

The Latest on the fire in Suisun City:

6:05 p.m.

The Suisun City Fire Department reports multiple homes have been destroyed in the blaze with several others threatened by the flames.

The Suisun City Wildlife Center is also at risk of being damaged, according to the fire department.

More than 168 firefighters, 24 engines and two aircraft, as well as hand crews and bulldozers, are helping battle the large brush fire.

Crystal Middle School at 400 Whispering Bay Lane has been set up as an evacuation center for those fleeing the fire.

Photo by the Suisun City Fire Department

Photo by the Suisun City Fire Department

Photo by the Suisun City Fire Department

Photo by the Suisun City Fire Department

Photo by the Suisun City Fire Department

Photo by the Suisun City Police Department

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A brush fire in Suisun City has prompted a large response by local fire departments and residents are being evacuated from the area.

The four-alarm fire is spreading through the marsh along Kellogg Street, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Fairfield firefighters have been called to help battle the fire alongside Suisun City crews.

Police say residents on Elmwood and Maple streets are being evacuated. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.

Officials have not reported any information about possible damage to nearby homes or structures.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.