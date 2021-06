PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires in Auburn, and Cal Fire reports power lines in the area have fallen.

Officials said Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters, as well as air resources, have responded to Auburn Folsom Road.

Video posted by Cal Fire shows a scorched hillside along the road and a tower of smoke in the distance.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Firefighters responding to the report of a vegetation fire on Auburn-Folsom Road in Auburn. Auburn-Folsom Road closed to traffic in the area. reports of multiple fires in the area. Power lines down. Air resources are over the fire. pic.twitter.com/ttHA3UQoaj — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 30, 2021

Auburn Folsom Road is closed in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.