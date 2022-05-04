SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday.

Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style rifles, one MAC style assault rifle, 13 handguns and five body armor carriers were found.

Nine of the firearms located were privately manufactured firearms, also known as ‘ghost guns,’ and one which had fully automatic capabilities, according to police.

Police said officers believe the ‘ghost guns’ were made using a CNC machine and drill press located within the home.

Kianti Gix, 33, was arrested and is facing multiple firearm charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.