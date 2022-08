SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday.

The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a result of the crash. The severity of the injuries was not reported.

How the crash happened is not known.