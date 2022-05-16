STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they are investigating a possible link between a fatal shooting and the people they detained Monday following a car chase.

According to police, a car led officers on a brief pursuit before being stopped. The chase led to a large police presence at Palisades Drives and Hammer Lane, near where a fatal shooting took place Sunday night.

Police said they are investigating a possible link to the shooting.

There is no information yet on the people detained or what led up to the police pursuit.

This is a developing story.