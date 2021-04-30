Multiple people displaced after fire in Del Paso Heights multi-unit residence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Approximately nine people were displaced Friday morning following a fire at a multi-unit residence in Del Paso Heights.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Anderson Court, south of Interstate 80.

Everyone made it out of the building, but at least one injury was reported.

One man at the scene told FOX40 that his disabled father was burned while escaping the building. He believes the fire was caused by an electrical short in the upper unit where his father lives.

A neighbor at the scene also described seeing that man jump from a window with his shirt on fire.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.