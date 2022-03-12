Sacramento, Calif. (KTXL) – There was a vehicle crash on Highway 12 near Terminus Road that left five injured with one in critical condition.

River Delta Fire District stated that the head-on collision happened at 3:57pm and involved three vehicles.

California Highway Patrol, Medic Ambulance, and fire authorities responded to the accident.

The person in critical condition was transported by helicopter while the others were driven away from the scene.

RDFD then helped CHP with roadway cleanup and traffic control.