SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning.

According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers responded to another shooting near the area of 34th St. and 14th Ave. Officers located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.