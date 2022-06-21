SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, Metro Fire attributed the cause of several vegetation fires across the region to nearby homeless encampments.

Metro Fire said that many vegetation fires on June 19 and June 20 were found near homeless encampments which can threaten the lives of those in the camps, in nearby homes and infrastructure.

“Individuals occupying these encampments are living in the very fuels that raging wildfires thrive in,” Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post. “Fortunately fire crews were able to safely evacuate the camps, and there were no fatalities or injuries as a result.”