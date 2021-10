SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple vehicles and homes were hit by gunfire Thursday afternoon, Suisun City police said.

Police received several calls from residents near Barrows and Prairie drives around 4:19 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found multiple casings in the area.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Suisun City Police Department Investigations at 707-421-7373.

This is a developing story.