Murder suspect arrested after man found shot to death in Oroville home

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oroville man is facing a murder charge after officers found a man who had been shot early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., an Oroville resident called 911 saying they had heard a gunshot in the area of Burlington and Wyandotte avenues, police said.

According to the Oroville Police Department, their officers found a man in a home who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the unidentified man dead at the home.

Following an investigation, police say detectives identified Isom Brown as the shooter. The 27-year-old Oroville man was found during a traffic stop in Oroville and arrested.

Brown was booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of murder.

If anyone has information about the case, they have been asked to call Butte County sheriff’s detectives at 530-538-7671 or Oroville police detectives at 530-538-2448.