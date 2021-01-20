Murder suspect who escaped Monterey County Jail turns himself in to police

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A murder suspect who escaped from Monterey County Jail earlier this week turned himself in to police Wednesday.

The Monterey Herald reported that 23-year-old Luis Armando Sarabia went to the King City Police Department and surrendered himself to authorities.

Chief Deputy John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says Sarabia was in the yard on the roof of one of the jail’s buildings Monday when other inmates distracted the guards as he hid and later escaped.

Sarabia was arrested in Greenfield in January 2019 in connection with the death of Charles Adolfo Jose and is awaiting trial.