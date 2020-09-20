Murder suspects arrested after one calls to turn himself in, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested Saturday after one of them called authorities to turn himself in.

Detectives say the two men are suspected of being involved in the Sept. 17 death of 67-year-old Enrique Becerra.

The sheriff’s office says one of the suspects called into the Merced County dispatch wanting to turn himself in to authorities.

He was identified as 46-year-old Julio Cesar Zaragoza-Romero. According to the sheriff’s office, they also arrested his brother, 49-year-old Francisco Hernandez Romero.

Both Julio Cesar Zaragoza-Romero and Francisco Hernandez Romero were booked for murder, according to the sheriff’s office.