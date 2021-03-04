Museum of the Forgotten Warriors in Yuba County reopens

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A military museum in Yuba County is getting ready to welcome back patrons this weekend.

Museums are one of those places most people either take for granted or have even forgotten about during COVID-19, but what’s so unique about the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, located just outside of Beale Air Force Base, is that it’s much more than a museum that holds artifacts and history, it’s a place that holds the memories of people who lived and died for their country.

There are 26,000 donated uniforms, patches, books, relics and pictures of military service members jam-packed into every corner of the museum.

“I’ve never had a person come in here that wasn’t just blown away by the collection,” said curator and Vietnam War veteran Don Schrader.

After this one-of-a-kind museum that normally draws in patrons and veterans from around the world closed for several months, Schrader says county officials recently gave them the good news.

“We had a lady from the county come out, she looked at it and said well, we’re compliant. You can follow the little feet around the building, we have masks and we’ve got enough area to be able to spread people out,” Schrader explained.

In both Yuba and Sutter counties, museums can be open at 25% capacity, but it’s not COVID-19 guidelines or restrictions Schrader is concerned about, he worries people are forgetting about the value of places like this and time is running out.

“In the next probably 10 to 12 years you’re going to see the last World War II veteran die. We’re losing touch with history and that’s too bad. You know, the sacrifices that people made in World War I, World War II and the Civil War, ” Schrader told FOX40. “We’re losing that and that’s what we’re trying to preserve.”

Schrader says the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and their picnic area will now be open for families and veterans every day except for Sundays and Mondays.

