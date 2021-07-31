Museum officials: Thieves break-in, steal gold artifacts from Sacramento History Museum

OLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thieves broke into the Sacramento History Museum early Saturday morning and stole gold artifacts in Old Sacramento.

Public relation officials with the Sacramento History Museum said that the break-in happened around 5:15 a.m.

Two display cases were found damaged and a third display case showcasing gold artifacts was broken into and the items inside were taken.

Museum officials said they were still trying to determine the monetary value of the stolen artifacts.

The museum is located on the waterfront in Old Sacramento and its exhibits feature historical images and artifacts that delve into Sacramento’s rich and diverse history, according to its website.

The museum will be closed early Saturday and will reopen later once clean-up is completed.

“The Sacramento Police Department is actively working the case, monitoring the video surveillance and evidence left behind,” according to the release.

This story is developing.