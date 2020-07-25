Musicians at University of the Pacific help bring awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music held a virtual concert Friday to help bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

They said it’s important that people use their voices and instruments to speak up.

“I grew up in an era where, you know, there was a certain body of composers who you studied and that’s who you studied,” said Patricia Grimm. “And, you know, other things have just been ignored or pushed to the side and this has brought that to the forefront that we can’t just ignore anymore. We need to look at things differently.”