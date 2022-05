(KTXL) — May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and over the weekend, My Sister’s House in Sacramento celebrated 20 years of serving as a safe haven for people in the Sacramento area, including the AAPI community impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

On Monday, FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with recently-retired Executive Director Nilda Valmores and new Exec. Dir. Yen Marshall, who stepped into the role for the organization.