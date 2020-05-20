N Street briefly closed after driver hits street signs, two parked cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — N Street near 21st Street was briefly closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a driver crashed into street signs and two parked cars before coming to a stop.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. The street was reopened by 8:45 a.m.
Police believe the man had some sort of medical emergency while driving east on N Street.
Officers on scene broke a window to get to the driver and perform life-saving measures.
He was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
No one else was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story.