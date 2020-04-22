NAACP wants mobile testing sites in Sacramento’s vulnerable neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday, in his daily briefing to the state about California’s response to COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom has promised to talk more about the racial disparities emerging with the disease.

The Greater Sacramento Branch of the NAACP says it wants some answers, now. Leaders of the NAACP think testing should be mobile and in some of the city’s black and brown neighborhoods so people do not have the fear of risking infection by going to an emergency room.

The latest state analysis shows that although African Americans make up only about 6% of the state’s population, the group accounts for about 12% of Californians who have died from COVID-19.

Sacramento NAACP president Betty Williams said she has tried to talk to Sacramento City Council members about the trend and the need for testing in places like Oak Park and Meadowview. She said she had gotten no real response.

“I asked one council member, I said, ‘So, where would they go for testing?’ And his response was, ‘We have a testing center, it’s called Kaiser.’ And I actually laughed and I thought that is so crazy to me,” Williams told FOX40.

Verily has been running a drive-thru testing site at Cal Expo for several weeks now but Williams said with disease-related public transportation cutbacks, many people in vulnerable neighborhoods cannot get to the other side of town for a test.

A spokesman for the city of Sacramento said as of right now, the city does not have the ability to bring testing to a particular neighborhood. He referred FOX40 to the county’s Department of Health Services. We are still waiting on a response back from county public health officials.