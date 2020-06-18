Nail salons, tattoo parlors in Sacramento prepare for reopening amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With sneeze guards, shields, signs and sanitizer, Minh Nguyen is working to protect her customers as she prepares to reopen La Fleur Nail Spa in Sacramento.

“I feel very warm and loved by those customers, you know. So, honestly, I am very excited to see them again,” Nguyen told FOX40.

After three months of closures due to COVID-19, the county gave nail salons the all-clear to get back to business Friday following state guidelines.

“I have bills to pay. If I continue closing the door, it’s hard for me to reopen again,” explained Nguyen.

She said all employees and customers will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures taken.

Moving to appointment only, she said only three customers will be seen at a time to maintain a distance.

Tattoo shops, like Ancient Ink in North Highlands, are also getting permission to get back to work.

“Oh, I was ecstatic. I’ve already prepared for this, like, over a month ago. I had the face shields ready,” owner Marc Dalton told FOX40.

He said he will be requiring masks for artists and patrons, will limit business to two customers at a time and will have surfaces wrapped so he can easily clean between every customer.

“Ever since I got into this I’ve been trained to treat everybody as if there’s a likelihood (they’re sick),” said Dalton.

He said he is excited to bring some color back to his clients’ lives. His opening day is already all booked.

“I don’t know, it’s almost like the first time again, you know?” said Dalton.

Ancient Ink plans to reopen first thing Friday.

La Fleur Nail Spa said they are waiting until July 1 to ensure they have enough time to implement safety measures and train staff.

Tap or click here for a full list of state guidelines.