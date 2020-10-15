Napa County Sheriff’s Office releases body cam video of deadly shooting

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Body camera video released Wednesday shows the moments before an unarmed DUI driver was shot fives times by a Napa County Sheriff’s sergeant last week.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. David Ackman spotted a car traveling on Kaiser Road with the headlights off shortly after 10 p.m. on October 5.

Ackman made the driver, later identified as Juan Adrian Garcia, pull over on Kaiser Road near Highway 221.

Immediately after the stop, the video showed Garcia tossing out a cellphone out of the driver’s side window and getting out of his car without Ackman’s permission.

In the video, Garcia can be seen approaching Ackman with one hand tucked behind his back and Ackman instructing him to turn around while shining a flashlight into Garcia’s face.

Garcia continues to walk toward Ackman, with his hand behind his back, despite several commands to stop.

After a third warning, Ackman fires six shots at Garcia, hitting him five times in the torso and once in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says more deputies arrived moments later and tried to administer CPR. Officials say Garcia was taken to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he died the following evening.

Authorities later found that Garcia was unarmed and no motive was determined for his actions, but said he had a blood alcohol level of 0.338.

Ackman was placed on administrative leave. The incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa Police Department.