Napa man fatally struck by propeller while boating on Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Napa man died Monday after he was struck by a propeller while boating in Lake Tahoe.

Three men, including 28-year-old David Castorena, were on a rental boat just a mile off Lakeshore Marina when police say Castorena tried to get into an inflatable tube that was tied to the boat.

South Lake Tahoe police say Castorena was hit by the propellar, which left him with a major injury to his leg.

At the time of the accident, police say he was not wearing a life vest.

Officers found a wounded Castorena and another man wearing a life vest in the water near the boat.

Castorena was pulled from the water and first responders tried life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the marina, according to police.

No one else was injured in the accident.

“This is a tragic situation, and our hearts go out to Mr. Castorena’s family,” said Lt. Shannon Laney, “This incident also serves as a tragic reminder that boating safety is top priority on the water. Wear a life vest, refrain from drinking, and boat responsibly.”