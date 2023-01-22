(KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a person was arrested after police officers found drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

According to police, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and Highway 65 for a vehicle that had an expired registration.

Police said that during the stop, officers noticed “narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia” inside the car.

Officers then detained the driver and searched the vehicle. During the search, officers found “approximately 1 1/2 ounces of fentanyl,” scales and small bags.

Officers arrested the driver who was then booked into the South Placer County Jail.