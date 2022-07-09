SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento State Planetarium, in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will be one of the first venues to publically exhibit the first deep-space images taken by the James Webb Telescope, according to a university press release.

On Tuesday, the planetarium will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to show the images that NASA said are “among the deepest images of the universe ever taken” on the facility’s 2,500-square-foot dome.

“This incredibly sensitive instrument can pick up tiny little changes in the light from another star that are caused by the atmosphere of a planet orbiting that star,” Sac State Physics Professor and Planetarium Director Kyle Watters said in the university press release. “The composition of that atmosphere could reveal signs of life. We have never really been able to do this very well before.”

According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope launched in late 2021 and will orbit the sun at the second Lagrange point, one million miles away from Earth. The mission is expected to last more than 10 years.

Admission to the event is free.