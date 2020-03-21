NASCAR to host online gaming series with professional drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- If you’re a fan of NASCAR, you’ll be able to watch a race on Sunday — sort of.

Some of the sport's top drivers will pivot to esports since races have been canceled due to the virus pandemic. That race will be broadcast on live TV.

Along with FOX Sports, NASCAR has taken the unusual step of launching the first-ever eNascar iRacing Pro Invitational. The series is meant to keep viewer figures up during the postponement of the season.

“I’ll tell you the simulators in those computer games, they’ve got very life-like,” said NASCAR team owner Bill McAnally. “So, it will be great. It will keep the fans engaged. We’re going to get our sponsors on these cars. It’s going to be good for everybody, the drivers."

"It’s going to be a good time and keep NASCAR right there in front of everybody.”

McAnally owns and operates six NASCAR teams out of his BMR Napa AutoCare facility in Roseville. Three of his drivers will be competing in the eNASCAR series.

One of his mechanics has never been behind the wheel of a stock car but he has competed against Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch on the iRacing online game.

“And I feel like I can beat whoever else is in that race. So, William Byron will have the same set up as me,” said iRacer Chris Bouchard. “The only difference is he’s a Cup driver. I’m the mechanic.”

Sunday’s race will even have FOX announcers such as Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon.

But that’s not all NASCAR has done to keep teams together during this time.

“There is some uncertainty. Are sponsors going to stay with us?” said McAnally. “So far, all of our sponsors are committed. With NASCAR not canceling any races and just postponing, they’re going to reschedule. It might be the middle of the week racing, but we’re going to make this happen.”

With sponsors not backing out, BMR, like other teams, has been able to stay afloat by being creative with its Napa AutoCare business and keep building race cars for when the season resumes.

“For now, we’re just kind of fine-combing everything. Getting ready for the upcoming races and just kind of help serve the general public on our automotive side,” said Kyle Wolosek. “And on this side, just preparing for whatever is next for us.”

For the time being, NASCAR fans and its employees are being taken care of during the pandemic.

“Everybody is still employed. We’re working for the future. We’re polishing lug nuts getting ready to go to the races,” said McAnally.

Sunday’s eNASCAR race airs at 10:30 a.m.