SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat.

Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format.

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sunday that over 3,000 theaters are part of the nationwide discount day.

Here are the Sacramento-area theaters that are participating in the newly launched day, according to the “National Cinema Day” website:

Cinemark Century DOCO and XD; 1015 4th Street, Sacramento, CA, 95814

1015 4th Street, Sacramento, CA, 95814 Century Arden 14 and XD; 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA, 95825

1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA, 95825 Country Club Cinema; 2405 Butano Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95825

2405 Butano Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95825 Century Greenback 16; 6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95841

6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95841 West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In; 9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95827

9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95827 Regal Natomas Marketplace & RPX; 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento, CA, 95834

3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento, CA, 95834 Regal UA Laguna Village; 8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA, 95823

8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA, 95823 Regal Davis Holiday; 101 F Street, Davis, CA, 95616

101 F Street, Davis, CA, 95616 Regal Davis; 420 G Street, Davis, CA, 95616

420 G Street, Davis, CA, 95616 Regal Delta Shores & IMAX; 8136 Delta Shores Cir South, Sacramento, CA, 95832

8136 Delta Shores Cir South, Sacramento, CA, 95832 Regal UA Olympus Pointe; 520 North Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA, 95661

520 North Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA, 95661 Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD; 1191 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA, 95678

1191 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA, 95678 Century Folsom 14; 261 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA, 95630

261 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA, 95630 Palladio LUXE Cinema; 400 Palladio Parkway, Folsom, CA, 95630

400 Palladio Parkway, Folsom, CA, 95630 Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD; 6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin, CA, 95765

6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin, CA, 95765 Studio Movie Grill — Rocklin; 5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA, 95677

5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA, 95677 Regal El Dorado Hills; 2101 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills, CA, 95762

2101 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills, CA, 95762 State Theatre and Multiplex; 322 Main Street, Woodland, CA, 95695

Temperatures in Sacramento are expected to reach triple digits throughout Labor Day weekend, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. On Saturday during “National Cinema Day,” temperatures are expected to reach 103 degrees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.