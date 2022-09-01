SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat.
Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format.
The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sunday that over 3,000 theaters are part of the nationwide discount day.
Here are the Sacramento-area theaters that are participating in the newly launched day, according to the “National Cinema Day” website:
- Cinemark Century DOCO and XD; 1015 4th Street, Sacramento, CA, 95814
- Century Arden 14 and XD; 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA, 95825
- Country Club Cinema; 2405 Butano Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95825
- Century Greenback 16; 6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95841
- West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In; 9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95827
- Regal Natomas Marketplace & RPX; 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento, CA, 95834
- Regal UA Laguna Village; 8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA, 95823
- Regal Davis Holiday; 101 F Street, Davis, CA, 95616
- Regal Davis; 420 G Street, Davis, CA, 95616
- Regal Delta Shores & IMAX; 8136 Delta Shores Cir South, Sacramento, CA, 95832
- Regal UA Olympus Pointe; 520 North Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA, 95661
- Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD; 1191 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA, 95678
- Century Folsom 14; 261 Iron Point Road, Folsom, CA, 95630
- Palladio LUXE Cinema; 400 Palladio Parkway, Folsom, CA, 95630
- Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD; 6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin, CA, 95765
- Studio Movie Grill — Rocklin; 5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA, 95677
- Regal El Dorado Hills; 2101 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills, CA, 95762
- State Theatre and Multiplex; 322 Main Street, Woodland, CA, 95695
Temperatures in Sacramento are expected to reach triple digits throughout Labor Day weekend, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. On Saturday during “National Cinema Day,” temperatures are expected to reach 103 degrees.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.