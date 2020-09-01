National Lawyers Guild files misconduct complaints against Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento chapter of the National Lawyers Guild spoke in front of City Hall Tuesday morning before filing misconduct complaints against the city’s police department.

Members of the group have been acting as legal observers during protests against racial injustice, watching to make sure demonstrators’ First Amendment rights are being upheld. They say they’ve witnessed police using excessive force, like throwing a young woman to the ground and refusing to display or give their badge numbers.

The vice president of the group also said a police officer shot him in the face with a high-velocity projectile during a protest in May and he is still recovering from a severe concussion.

The group said city leaders aren’t doing enough.

“We ask that city leaders and county officials take responsibility for the actions of law enforcement. We have witnessed, over and over again, their refusal to provide badge numbers,” National Lawyers Guild Sacramento Chapter President Elizabeth Kim said. “In my eight years of legal observing in the city of Sacramento, I have never seen this.”

The Sacramento Police Department sent FOX40 this statement in response that reads:

The Sacramento Police Department is aware of a video showing the interaction between an SPD officer and a participant in the demonstrations over the weekend. The department is committed to protecting the community’s first amendment rights and will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Sgt. Sabrina Briggs, Sacramento Police Department