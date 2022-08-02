(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community partnerships.

Here are some local National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento region.

Sacramento County

Franklin Boulevard

Music, bounce house and face painting and tacos and hot dogs for the first 200 people, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., near the La Pantera and La Esperanza parking lot in Sacramento

Perfect Union

A community-focused cannabis retailer is hosting a barbecue and open house, East Main Street, Suite 101, Woodland, CA, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodmore Oaks Neighborhood Watch

Music provided by a DJ, hot dog meal deals, cotton candy, games for kids and hula hoop contest with law enforcement, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 7 Eleven at 6840 Woodmore Oaks Drive, Orangevale

South Land Park

Hula dancing, free food and a magic show, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Alice Birney Waldorf K-8 School on 6251 13th Street, Sacramento, CA 95831

Congresswoman Doris Matsui is expected to make an appearance at the event

Placer County

Loomis Train Depot

Kid-friendly activities, snow cones and a variety of cold beverages to be served, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 5775 Horseshoe Bar Road

Old Town Auburn

Hot dogs, snow cones, and games along with a pony petting area, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

San Joaquin County

Downtown Stockton

Carnival games and live music, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., East Weber Avenue in Stockton

Tracy

Rollin’ Rec National Night Out

Arts, crafts and more activities, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Kenner Park at 1850 West Kavanagh Avenue