(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday.
National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community partnerships.
Here are some local National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento region.
Sacramento County
Franklin Boulevard
- Music, bounce house and face painting and tacos and hot dogs for the first 200 people, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., near the La Pantera and La Esperanza parking lot in Sacramento
Perfect Union
- A community-focused cannabis retailer is hosting a barbecue and open house, East Main Street, Suite 101, Woodland, CA, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Woodmore Oaks Neighborhood Watch
- Music provided by a DJ, hot dog meal deals, cotton candy, games for kids and hula hoop contest with law enforcement, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 7 Eleven at 6840 Woodmore Oaks Drive, Orangevale
South Land Park
- Hula dancing, free food and a magic show, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Alice Birney Waldorf K-8 School on 6251 13th Street, Sacramento, CA 95831
- Congresswoman Doris Matsui is expected to make an appearance at the event
Placer County
Loomis Train Depot
- Kid-friendly activities, snow cones and a variety of cold beverages to be served, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 5775 Horseshoe Bar Road
Old Town Auburn
- Hot dogs, snow cones, and games along with a pony petting area, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
San Joaquin County
Downtown Stockton
- Carnival games and live music, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., East Weber Avenue in Stockton
Tracy
Rollin’ Rec National Night Out
- Arts, crafts and more activities, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Kenner Park at 1850 West Kavanagh Avenue