National Weather Service in Sacramento issues flood warning for multiple counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a flood warning for multiple urban areas in Northern California Sunday morning.

At 10:57 a.m. the NWS said Doppler radar shows heavy rain that will cause flooding mainly on roadways and poor drainage that will affect the following counties:

Eastern Yolo County

Eastern Colusa County

Southeastern Sutter County

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Solano County

Southcentral Plumas County

Western Placer County

Southeastern Tehama County

Southeastern Butte County

Southwestern Glenn County

Central Yuba County

Amador County

Southwestern Tuolumne County

Northern Stanislaus County

Western El Dorado County

Calaveras County

Southwestern Sierra County

Western Nevada County

Some locations that are expected to experience flooding include Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Rocklin, Galt, Oakdale, Auburn, Grass Valley, Placerville, Sonora, Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park and Carmichael, according to NWS.

The flood warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.