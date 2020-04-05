National Weather Service in Sacramento issues flood warning for multiple counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a flood warning for multiple urban areas in Northern California Sunday morning.
At 10:57 a.m. the NWS said Doppler radar shows heavy rain that will cause flooding mainly on roadways and poor drainage that will affect the following counties:
- Eastern Yolo County
- Eastern Colusa County
- Southeastern Sutter County
- Sacramento County
- San Joaquin County
- Solano County
- Southcentral Plumas County
- Western Placer County
- Southeastern Tehama County
- Southeastern Butte County
- Southwestern Glenn County
- Central Yuba County
- Amador County
- Southwestern Tuolumne County
- Northern Stanislaus County
- Western El Dorado County
- Calaveras County
- Southwestern Sierra County
- Western Nevada County
Some locations that are expected to experience flooding include Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Rocklin, Galt, Oakdale, Auburn, Grass Valley, Placerville, Sonora, Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park and Carmichael, according to NWS.
The flood warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.