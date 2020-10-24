National Weather Service Sacramento warns public to be prepared for upcoming wind event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service Sacramento is pleading with people in Northern California to be ready for dangerously high winds.

“This next system is on track to be the strongest wind event so far this season,” said the NWS Sacramento.

With wind gusts expected to hit between 50 and 70 mph in some spots, a quick response to any fire will be critical.

“Tap into some additional staff, we have additional workstations that are available just for events like this,” said Sacramento Emergency Communication Center Executive Director Tyler Wagaman.

And if a fire starts in Sacramento County, those at the Emergency Communications Center will know about it first.

To make sure they are on top of every call, Wagaman says they will have far more dispatchers than normal.

“We are going to increase our staffing by 20% to help combat those additional 911 calls coming in,” Wagaman told FOX40. “And then it looks like Monday, it might be a little bit more increased in those wind conditions, so we are going to up it to 40%.”

But it’s not just taking a fire call, Wagaman says during a Red Flag events, additional fire fighters will be called to a fire even before crews know the scope of the fire.

“We will start to dispatch additional resources automatically, so we are not waiting for a unit to arrive on scene. We are providing additional resources right out of the gate,” Wagaman said.