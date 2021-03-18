Native American tribe wants Yolo County officials to move cannabis farms

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A Native American tribe that calls the Capay Valley in Yolo County home is looking to move cannabis growers to another part of the county and away from the valley.

In beautiful Capay Valley, cannabis farms are seen by some as a burden.

“I have never locked my doors in 30 years until recently,” said Charles Opper from Rumsey.

For Opper, who supports the legalization of marijuana, cannabis farms are causing him headaches.

“Gasoline generators run 24/7. Refrigeration on these containers run 24/7,” he said.

He said the traffic has picked up on the north end of the Capay Valley along with crime, specifically theft.

“These are not minor incidents. These are thefts involving hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Opper told FOX40.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera echoed the same sentiment: That the cannabis farms in the valley have to go.

“It hasn’t really hit home until the tribe stood up,” Opper said.

That’s the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, owners of Cache Creek Casino Resort.

The tribe says around half of Yolo County’s cannabis operations take place in the valley, which is why they’re asking the county to relocate those farms away from the Capay Valley.

The tribe is also looking to protect Native American artifacts in the area.

Tribe Chairman Anthony Roberts released a statement.

The current situation in the Capay Valley is unworkable. So, a cannabis ordinance that perpetuates the current situation is unworkable. This would be obvious to all if there was an environmental impact report that showed how the Valley has changed with cannabis. But so far, Yolo County has produced no such report. Anthony Roberts, Chairman of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation

The county is in the middle of passing that ordinance that states where marijuana operations can and can’t be.

“We have to be careful, we can’t just open it up and let everybody do what they want,” said Yolo County Supervisor Oscar Villegas.

Villegas says it’s important they take care of all the issues before the ordinance is final. Some cannabis farms agree as well.

“We do want to hear the tribe’s concerns. We are in favor, in support of finding a way where we can make this all work,” Villegas said.

The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation told FOX40 they are willing to put their money where their mouth is.

They think the price tag could be around $10 million to move the entire operation and buy the land.

“We all kind of want it to be a kind gentler place,” Opper said.