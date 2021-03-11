Natomas clinic expands vaccination efforts with J&J vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday morning, a COVID-19 vaccination site in Natomas will begin to inoculate essential workers with the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is being hosted at Natomas High Cchool, in partnership with the Natomas Unified School District, the Sacramento Department of Public Health and city leaders, including Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

Janitors, service workers, restaurant and agriculture workers are all eligible to get the shot.

“It’s so important to support our front-line workers who have not stopped working during the COVID-19 pandemic and will have a sense of relief coming home to their families after being vaccinated,” Ashby said in a statement. “These clinics are helping eliminate barriers to transportation, health care, languages, and continue to address wide disparities in vaccine distribution that are leaving communities in danger.”

Pfizer vaccine doses will also still be administered at the Natomas High School vaccination site.

Since Feb. 11, this site has distributed doses to more than 4,000 residents.