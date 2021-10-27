Natomas donation drive collects essential items to send to Afghan refugees

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — They fled their homeland after the Taliban took over and now Afghan refugees in the U.S. are facing new obstacles to get basic necessities.

But organizers behind a local donation drive were hoping to change that.

In Natomas, community members took part in a donation drive Wednesday, packing up boxes filled with essential items then loading them into a 53-foot-long big rig.

Willy Moosayar with the United Afghan Association helped organize the donation drive, which will distribute the items to thousands of refugees living at various military bases throughout the U.S. The donations consisted of essential items of all types, like shampoos, umbrellas, razor blades, underwear and socks.

“Every donation goes a long way, every jacket is one person,” Moosayar told FOX40. “I think of it in my family, I donate four jackets, my whole family is getting a jacket. Every donation made makes a big difference.”

It was all made possible thanks to help from several organizations, including the humanitarian relief nonprofit Team Rubicon. Uber Freight also donated three big rigs to ship the items.

“It definitely will go a long way. I mean, the conditions that we’ve heard about on the bases, it’s insane,” Moosayar said. “Basic humanitarian needs that are not being fulfilled. Some of these individuals have been in the same clothing that they left Afghanistan in.”

That’s why Moosayar said he hopes people in Sacramento and across the nation will continue to pitch in.

“I would encourage the community to come together to help in this refugee resettlement because it’s going to be a long journey,” he said.

Those who want to donate can check out Team Rubicon’s Amazon wishlist by clicking or tapping here. They can also make a contribution directly to the United Afghan Association by emailing organizers at uaarefugeeaid@gmail.com.