Natomas fitness instructor offers free online workout classes

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Natomas fitness instructor is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from spreading fitness and inspiration across the country.

The pandemic has shut down workouts but weekday mornings at 9 Venetia James welcomes thousands of viewers to join her free online stream of Unitone.

“It’s really about burning fat and building muscle while having a whole lot of fun performing,” James told FOX40 Wednesday.

Many people know James as the founder of the Hundreds Unit dance group and from her dance fitness classes at California Family Fitness in Natomas.

COVID-19 brought both of those face-to-face workouts to an abrupt close but a virtual door opened soon after.

“The first few times it was exciting and made us want to do it more,” said James.

James said it was actually her student, Nicole Dillingham, who prompted James to take her classes online.

Dillingham remembers how devastated she was to think she would be without fitness classes, so she is not surprised to see her idea take off.

“People are just trying to stay connected,” said Dillingham. “It just speaks to the fact that people want to interact.”

Dillingham hosts the livestreams in her home gym and keeps the class going while James regroups and checks on the virtual students and goes over choreography.

That spirit is inspiring people at home to not just join in but to also step outside of their comfort zones and post videos of themselves doing James’ Unitone choreography.

“It’s an opportunity for us all to take the opportunity and make what’s best of it, so whatever that looks like for you,” said James, which is advice she is taking to heart.

James is not only out of work as a trainer, but the stay-at-home orders have cut back on her work as a cosmetologist as well. And in early May, she was supporting her father fight COVID-19.

“The doctors went from saying, ‘Do you want us to make him comfortable or do you want us to put him on a ventilator?’” said James.

Fortunately, James’ father is recovering from COVID-19 and she sees that blessing as something to continue to pay forward.