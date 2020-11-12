Natomas gym forced to close — again — as Sacramento County moves back into the purple tier

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento gyms that were allowed 10% capacity indoors now can’t allow anyone to work out inside at all.

Planet Fitness in Natomas closed its doors Tuesday night after learning the county was backsliding into the purple tier.

“So, last night, we closed all the clubs, and then we are furloughing over 150 employees,” said Layne Luchte, area director of Planet Fitness.

It’s a process that the staff has become all too familiar with.

“We closed in March for the first time; we closed for about three months. We reopened in June. We were open just shy of four weeks and then had to close again, closed for two months,” Luchte recounted. “Just opened Oct. 2, and now, we’re closing again for the third time.”

She said the back-and-forth is even more frustrating because her gym has been following all the rules.

“Social distancing is happening,” Luchte said. “We are enforcing masks, so when members are coming through the gym, they do wear masks.”

She added that even just operating at 10% capacity gym members have been lining up outside the building to be able to work out.

Now, the gym will sit empty unless California health officials say otherwise.

“We understand that the tiers needed to be a certain way, but at the same time for us, gyms are essential, so for our members and our staff, mental health and physical health, this is something that needs to be open and running, and we just need to figure out, ‘How do we continue that?’” she said.

In Sacramento County, gyms are still allowed to have outdoor fitness spaces, but Planet Fitness does not have that option because all of their locations share parking space with other businesses.