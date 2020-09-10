Natomas High School excited to unveil new stadium in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new school year usually brings plenty of excitement along with it and at Natomas High School that excitement was at an all-time high until the pandemic pushed students and teachers back into distance learning.

The Nighthawk’s were supposed to debut their brand new $2.5 million stadium.

“This thing is gorgeous. I’m pretty excited about it. I think we all are,” said principal Scott Pitts.

They’re also excited that the brand new playing surface and adjacent all-weather track arrived at the school a year ahead of schedule, thanks to the school district.

“They made the decision, let’s make the investment now and let’s get Natomas High School updated ahead of schedule,” said Angela Herrera, with the Natomas Unified School District.

“I think it conveys a really strong message that even in the pandemic, even in distance learning, that the building is continuing, right?” Pitts told FOX40.

The project started in June and will wrap up by the end of the month.

Probably one of the biggest advancements in technology for its surface is the tiny cork pellets that keep the field a lot cooler.

And all that’s missing now are the athletes and Friday night football games.

“I think everybody’s disappointed that we’re not here on a Friday night, but that’s part of where we are in the pandemic,” Pitts said. “And when it returns and school returns and students are back, we’ll be excited to return with spirit.”

“But definitely, it will be a sweet feeling when they’re competing,” Herrera said.

So, go ahead and mark your calendars for the very first event happening on the Nighthawks’ new field: January 15. It’ll be the second week of the football season, with Natomas against Liberty Ranch.