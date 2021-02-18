Natomas neighborhood installs cameras equipped with license plate readers

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) – The Hamptons neighborhood in North Natomas has recently had a rash of sideshows, speeding and cross walk violations by motorists.

The incidents happen quickly, meaning no chance of catching the culprits even with cell phone cameras.

“Even when the homeowner gets a photo, we get the photo but it’s a blur. Even the image of the car itself isn’t visible, let alone the license plate,” said Ed Perez, president of the Hamptons Owners Association.

This is why the HOA contracted with a company called Flock Safety to install cameras on streets that enter and exit the neighborhood.

But these cameras are equipped with license plate readers, technology only police have had access to.

That’s because the Flock system is relatively inexpensive, automatically storing video to the cloud. They are accessible by a laptop upon request.

A company demonstration shows that the software can narrow down vehicles so license plates can be checked.

“We don’t have to worry about paperwork to tap into electrical lines and the company maintains everything,” Perez said.

The HOA did its homework, including watching a story FOX40 did on the system in a Loomis neighborhood two years ago.

It also had an I.D. issue when it came to suspicious intruders.

“Of course people don’t have a name or social security number tattooed to their forehead,” said Hans Geyer, president of Sierra de Monserrat Owners Association.

The Hamptons want to get police as much useful information as possible.

“If they could get us a license plate number for an investigation absolutely it would help us,” said Sacramento police spokesperson Karl Chan.

“I’m happy to see them here,” said resident Martin Mungwa.

Mungwa and his kids live a few feet from one the cameras.

“People speeding up and down and you never know kids may be hurt,” he said.

Those concerns override privacy issues.

Because of privacy concerns, the HOA did not give the police department automatic access to what was captured on their cameras, wanting to control what that video was used for.

The HOA says it hopes the cameras will help deter nuisance activity as well as catch culprits in the act.