Natomas school district approves $6M plan for new school at Sleep Train Arena site

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A new school could be coming to a portion of the Sleep Train Arena site.

The Natomas Unified School District voted unanimously Wednesday evening to approve a $6 million plan to purchase 12 acres for a new school that could focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM.

“To know that our own school district is going to be one of the tenants in that area that is developing, I think is a relief and exciting for everyone,” said Deidra Powell, executive director of communications and family engagement.

The plan would also use a few of the acres that would be used jointly by the district and the city of Sacramento as field and playground space for students and the community.

“Natomas is a growing community. This is another way for us to support that growing community,” Powell said.

District leaders said with this deal they are saving $1 million, between the purchase price and the appraisal value of the former home of the Sacramento Kings.

The school would be the latest addition to what is now called the Innovation Park Development.

A large portion of the development is expected to be the home to a new California Northstate University medical school and state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

“We hope that we can partner with them and leverage that where students can benefit. We are looking at a STEM school, which would be a great fit for the medical hospital,” Powell said.

Even though they approved the school, there is a 60-day period for the district to review the proposal to see if the site fits the state education code before going through with the planning.