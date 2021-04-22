Natomas Sports Club shuttered during pandemic could become 190-unit apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A recently closed Natomas health club could soon become apartments.

After months of closing and reopening due to the pandemic, the Natomas Sports Club shut down for good in November.

“Getting rid of another sports club for people to be active, that kind of sucks, too. And those are some really nice tennis courts,” said Richard Perry, who lives nearby.

Now, a plan before the city’s Planning and Design Commission could transform the property into a 190-unit apartment complex, complete with a clubhouse and a pool.

“I think it sounds like a good project,” said John Lemert, who works in the area. “The area needs more housing.”

The plans were submitted by Demmon Partners, who submitted a similar plan in 2016 to build the complex across the street.

Most who live or work in the area said more housing is desperately needed in Sacramento.

“There’s not a lot of availability, so more places for more people to live, and Sacramento having a huge homeless problem, that sounds like a huge positive to me,” Perry told FOX40.

“They need more housing around here, so it’s probably a good thing,” said Doug Colby, whose work is nearby.

The plan calls for the existing sports club to be demolished, and some are sad to see it go.

“Every now and then, you’d see the courts full,” Colby said. “Too bad they couldn’t keep it as a health club for the folks across the street. That would have been cool.”

However, the pandemic may have made running the sports club too difficult.

“I actually heard they had enough customers; they were breaking even,” Lemert said. “But the developer made them a good offer on the land.”

The project is still being reviewed by Sacramento’s Planning and Design Commission.