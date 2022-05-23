NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Natomas Unified School District Board of Education announced Monday that it approved a 3-year contract with the California School Employees Association (CSEA).

The contract covers a number of non-instructional school employees, including nutrition services workers, custodians, office support, grounds crew, technology team, and campus safety specialists.

The school board said the contract includes an 11% raise over the next three years, a $90 per month increase in the district’s contribution to health and welfare benefits, and an agreement to “increase professional growth.”

According to the school board, the contract also included 5% one-time money for the 2022-2023 school year and 2% for the following year to compensate for inflation.

“We are grateful for the partnership that we have with CSEA and the Board’s approval of this agreement,” the board said in a statement. “Our classified employees continually demonstrate a strong work ethic that is reflected in their commitment and care for our students, their families and the organization.”

CSEA said the two groups recognized the important role the employees had paid during the covid-19 pandemic.

“While the agreement included more for both partners, there was quick agreement that our classified employees had led the way during the pandemic, many becoming a form of first responders, feeding students and cleaning spaces when we knew very little about COVID,” the employee association said last month after the contract had been tentatively agreed to.

The school board said negotiations with the teacher’s association are ongoing.