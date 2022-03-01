SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been a difficult 24 hours for the students and staff within the Natomas Unified School District after three of their students were killed Monday night at a church in Arden-Arcade.

“Natomas is a very, very close-knit community,” said Deidra Powell with NUSD. “When one hurts, we all hurt.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said all three of the children killed were the daughters of the suspected gunman, 39-year-old David Mora Rojas.

The girls have been identified as 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez.

“They are fourth, fifth and in the eighth grade and that they attended Bannon Creek School and also Leroy Greene Academy,” Powell said.

Knowing today would be a difficult day for students and staff, district officials quickly made sure each campus had the help they needed.

“We immediately dispatched our social/emotional support team, as well as chaplains from the Sacramento Police Department,” Powell told FOX40.

And support isn’t only contained to the NUSD.

The director of the California Victims Legal Resource Center said they often help people impacted by domestic violence

“That is the reality, unfortunately, of domestic violence … such a rampant crime,” Mariam El-Menshawi said. “It impacts not only the intimate partners involved, but it impacts the children, as we see here, and the community as a whole.”

The organization encourages people – especially the mother of these children – to contact them.

“We can provide assistance by providing referrals to families who need mental health support,” El-Menshawi said.

A 59-year-old man who also died in the shooting has been identified as Nathaniel Kong. Officials said Kong was supervising the family’s visit at the church.