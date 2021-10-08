Natomas woman dragged, injured after carjacking from home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Natomas woman is recovering after being carjacked near Valley Oak Park Thursday morning. As she tried to stop the thief, she was dragged a short distance and was injured.

The woman is hoping someone comes forward with any information or people in the area review their cameras in the hope the thief is caught.

“I can’t really wrap my head around it,” the homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous for her safety, told FOX40. “Left the keys in there because I was going to run in and grab my coffee. When I ran in to grab it, I heard my engine revving.”

That’s when she saw a stranger in the driver’s seat of her car.

“I was just banging on the window, like ‘What are you doing? Get out of my car!’ The guy had his face turned away from me,” the homeowner said.

The thief didn’t listen and drove the car out of the garage — with the homeowner hanging on.

She was dragged 20 feet down the street.

“I fall and faceplant,” the homeowner said.

Her car was found near a park only a few blocks away. The event caught her neighbors by surprise.

“It’s sort of scary to hear about those things happening,” said neighbor Erin Masella. “Why that lady? Why did the carjacker pick that lady? I suppose it can really happen to anybody, which is scary.”

The homeowner suffered cuts and a gash to her face. She’s hoping the neighborhood can review their home cameras to help police with their investigation and that what happened serves as a warning to others about paying attention to ones surroundings.

Specifically, anyone with cameras facing Bankside Way, Mabry Drive and Macon Drive on Thursday, Oct. 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. are encouraged to check their recordings.

The homeowner’s car is a white, 2019 Subaru Ascent SUV.

“Probably am going to be looking behind my shoulder more often,” the homeowner said. “Glad to be alive and he didn’t come into my house with a weapon.”

Sacramento police said the incident has been forwarded to detectives and that the investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.