BIGGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday for homes along B Street a C Street, between 5th Street and 6th Street due to a natural gas leak.

CAL FIRE Butte Unit has responded with their hazardous material team along with PG&E to stop the leak, according to a tweet from the unit.