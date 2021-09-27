Navy veteran credits early detection of prostate cancer, Modesto health care facility with saving his life

(KTXL) — With a wife, three daughters and two grandchildren, Navy veteran Ed Young has a lot to live for and a lot to forward to.

“We had planned on doing a lot of things, RVing and stuff this year,” Young said.

Those plans had to be put on hold after learning in May that he had prostate cancer.

“It was kind of a shock,” Young said.

Young went for his yearly physical when his bloodwork showed elevated prostate-specific antigen levels.

“If you can do it yearly, you can get it early and I think that’s the key to it,” Young said.

“We are seeing more and more of prostate cancer in younger people. For middle-aged folks, for middle-aged men, the message would be, be proactive about getting screened,” said Dr. Vastal Patel, a radiation oncologist at GenesisCare.

Young credits early detection, doctors and state-of-the-art technology at GenesisCare in Modesto for saving his life.

“I think that’s great, you know that I’m able to take advantage. I felt good about it,” Young said.

Doctors there said their new Varian Edge radiosurgery machine is able to treat patients with different kinds of cancers who have inoperable tumors.

“These are not patients who be candidates for surgery because surgery would end up doing more harm than good,” Patel said.

Doctors said it’s a tool to give patients an edge in fighting cancer.

“With the access to this new technology, now we can provide our patients, like, like Mr. Young with more precise treatments, more faster treatments,” radiation oncologist Dr. Alireza Ghiam said.

The new equipment uses highly targeted radiotherapy beams to remove tumors while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue from radiation exposure.

“This technology is life-saving for a lot of patients. It can help extend the lives or and or improve the quality of life in patients with metastatic cancer,” Patel said.

Young said the treatments were quick, painless and he’s optimistic his cancer is gone. He is now back to planning the future again.

“We hope to get in a couple small trips, you know, because I’ll have fewer doctor’s appointments,” Young said.

The American Cancer Society projects California men will uncover 25,880 new cases of prostate cancer and 4,140 related deaths in 2021. With a five-year survival rate approaching 100% when prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated early, the need for easy access to novel cancer therapy like the Varian Edge is crucial.