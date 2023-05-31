(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings have announced the Golden 1 Center as the home for the upcoming California Classic Summer League.

This year’s Classic will be the fifth in the event’s history and will comprise six teams: The Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat.

The Spurs and Hornets, who hold the first and second picks in the upcoming NBA draft, are first-time attendees of this particular Summer League showcase.

Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said, “This event is the perfect kick-off to the NBA Summer League, giving fans the opportunity to watch the next generation of basketball talent and enjoy a world-class entertainment experience.”

The summer event will be at the Golden 1 Center from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5.

Tickets to the Summer League demonstration will include discounted admission to the Fourth on the Field event at Sutter Health Park.

Kings season ticket holders will also be offered early access tickets on Thursday, June 1.

Summer League play is slightly different from regular season play, with quarters lasting 10 minutes instead of 12 amongst other rule modifications.

All six teams will play a game on each of the three days they will be in Sacramento.