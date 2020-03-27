NCAA slashes distribution funding, impacting sports programs and businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association slashed it’s distribution funding to all colleges and universities across the country by more than $400 million Thursday.

It was a direct result of having to cancel the men’s and women’s March Madness tournament.

Going forward there is no doubt the lack of funding will impact sports programs and the businesses that work with them. One of those businesses has already had to adjust their game plan.

“It’s hard to plan and it’s hard for coaches to plan not knowing what the future looks like,” said Michael Fleming with BSN Sports. “We can plan all we want but until the CIF and all these budgets get approved, it’s kind of a holding pattern.”

BSN Sports is the largest distributor of uniforms, apparel and equipment in the country and Fleming said the trickle-down effect of the virus pandemic has them searching for creative ways to help sports programs.

“You don’t want to panic, right?” said Flemings. “But it is the trickle-down effect and what we have to is we have to get creative and we have to help them find ways to fundraise.”

One plan that Fleming came up with to engage sports lovers was to ask people to send pictures of their playing or coaching time spent on the field. He asked through a Facebook post hoping people would share the memories they made with friends on the field.

“It’s great to see your old teammates and the people that you played against. And the kids that I coached or they coached my son,” said Fleming. “And it just brings back great memories to put a little light in someone’s eye -- and in mine.”

The Facebook post did get some responses, including one from FOX40’s Mark Demsky. Demsky and Fleming spent several years playing baseball together in the Bay Area.

“Sports is that entertainment that is really missing because now, what do we look at?" added Fleming. "You’ve got to pay attention because you need to know what is going on, but it’s also hard not having sports.”